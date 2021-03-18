Cogta deputy minister reveals department failed to undertake detailed assessments of Section 139 impact

THE Department of Co-operative Governance has not undertaken detailed assessments of the overall impact of the Section 139 interventions in municipalities between 2008 and 2013. This was revealed by Deputy Minister Obed Bapela when he was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly. Bapela told MPs that the National Treasury had in 2019 undertaken an assessment of the implementation of Section 139. “The assessment revealed successes where intervention focused on effective governance,” he said, adding that the successes were brought about through establishment of functional council oversight committee bodies such as the municipal public accounts committees. Bapela said the department would introduce the Intergovernmental Monitoring, Support and Intervention Bill to bolster support to municipalities. The bill will provide regulations for implementation and processes for the Section 139 and targeted support to municipalities in need of support, among other things.

“We hope the bill will bring along the comprehensive regulation that provides standards which all departments must abide by,” he said.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi charged that the reason interventions failed was due to corruption.

Bapela said instances of corruption were quite a challenge and they do not deny that.

“Stories emerging are quite huge, embarrassing some of them and challenging.”

He said besides financial and administrative issues at the local government, there were issues of politics which the department did not have control over.

However, Bapela said where there was co-operation between all spheres of government, there was success of interventions in municipalities.

