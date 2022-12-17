Johannesburg - With the first day of the ANC's 55th national elective conference out of the way despite several challenges, the party's spokesperson Pule Mabe says if the conference collapses, it will be shameful. Mabe says in fact if the conference collapses, it will be an indictment on every party member attending it.

Mabe said this on Saturday, which is day two of the five-day conference while briefing the media about the latest issues. WATCH: It's day two of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec expo in Johannesburg. Supporters of Dr Zweli Mkhize and those of President Cyril Ramaphosa are battling for supremacy. pic.twitter.com/zQi4H8N8tt — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 17, 2022 "We have called on all our chairs and regional secretaries to go out there, to their delegates and consolidate one sacred message that the collapse of this conference will be an indictment on the leadership overall, not just on the national executive committee. "On all of the nine provinces and 52 regions, on all of the nearly 4 500 delegates that are in this conference.

"We have got a moral and political duty to make sure that this conference succeeds," Mabe said. WATCH: Former President Jacob Zuma having a light moment with outgoing ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa shortly after he has delivered his political report at Nasrec expo in Johannesburg on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/jyPsPLPpQb — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 16, 2022 The fears of collapsing the conference came after some delegates from KwaZulu-Natal tried to disrupt Ramaphosa and stop him from delivering the political report. The day was saved when the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma intervened and reined in the unruly delegates.

This was after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe called in security personnel to handle the situation. Among the issues that Mabe spoke about was the importance of credentials and their adoption by the delegates. The credentials would be presented by NEC member, Senzo Mchunu and they will pave way for the nomination and voting for the top six of the party.

The main contenders for the presidency are Dr Zweli Mkhize who is up against Ramaphosa. He said this process verifies every delegate whether she or he is eligible to participate. Mabe also said registration for the conference was done.