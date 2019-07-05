ANC Youth League President Collen Maine has resigned as MP just two months after taking his seat in the National Assembly. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips

Johannesburg - ANC Youth League President Collen Maine has resigned as MP just two months after taking his seat in the National Assembly. Maine has been joined by another senior ANC MP Zukisa Faku.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Friday that the two MPs have quit.

“Comrade Zukisa Faku's resignation will take effect as of 31 July 2019, while comrade Collen Maine's resignation is effective as of 5 July 2019. The office of the ANC Chief Whip extends its gratitude to these former MPs for their distinguished service as public representatives to the people of South Africa and to the ANC in parliament,” said Majodina;’s office in a statement.

Maine was among a group of ANC MPs who took office recently.

However, it was not the first time that he was serving as MP.

Maine previously chaired a select committee in the National Council of Provinces before the 2014 elections.

However, he left Parliament to join the provincial government of the North West where he was appointed MEC for Local Government.

Faku was mayor of Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape.

However, she joined Parliament after her removal from the position.

The ANC recently nominated Faku as chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education, but civil society opposed her nomination because of the conviction.

The committee is now chaired by Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

Political Bureau