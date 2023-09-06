‘Commission of inquiry a waste of money and time,’ Mgcini Tshwaku commits to fight crime and lawlessness in aftermath of Marshalltown fire

In the aftermath of the horrific Marshalltown fire, the City of Joburg’s Department of Public Safety, led by Mgcini Tshwaku, has committed itself to continuing with thorough audits of all abandoned and hijacked buildings and the conditions they are in. Tshwaku said the Usindiso Building fire certainly brought into focus the quality of housing, as well as the rampant lawlessness in the inner city.

He said the situation was aggravated by well-coordinated criminal syndicates that financially benefited from these hijacked buildings. "They collect rent in cash, with no record or accountability, making these locations not just dangerous living environments, but also fertile grounds for other financial crimes like money laundering and tax evasion," he said. While noting another commission of inquiry, Tshwaku said they were aware of the root cause of the tragic Marshalltown fire.

He said the issue was not mysterious or unknown, stating that it’s the presence of hijacked buildings that served as a tinderbox for such calamities. "We think that a commission of inquiry is a waste of money and time. All commission establishments never yielded any results. We know what happened and what corrective measures must be taken. Let’s allocate that money to build low-cost housing urgently," he said. He said the structures were disasters waiting to happen. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has established a commission of inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown fire.

Tshwaku indicated that the millions spent on the commission could be better allocated to urgently upgrade the skills and technology of our Metro Police. He said it would enable them to more effectively root out the criminals who are benefiting from these hazardous and illegally-controlled buildings. "Experience has shown how oftentimes these commissions take months, if not years, to conclude, with many yielding no results and only masking inaction," he added.

He called on the Gauteng government to join them in their fight against crime and lawlessness. "It's time for immediate action, not more endless talk. We will take the fight to the criminals, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our residents," he said.