Johannesburg - The Magistrates Commission says it is investigating the allegations that Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair accepted the installation of Bosasa funded security systems worth R200 000 at his home. It was revealed last week at the Zondo commission that Bosasa funded security system installations for a number of high profile individuals. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC MP Vincent Smith are just some of the people who had their home safety funded by Bosasa.

Nair's name was also mentioned by Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux who told the commission that he was often instructed by Bosasa directors to install security systems to influential people's homes.

Nair serves as a chief magistrate in Pretoria and the security upgrades were installed at his Pretoria home. He is known for handling the bail application of athlete and convict, Oscar Pistorius.

It is still unclear why Bosasa saw the need to install the security upgrades and what Nair's link to the facilities management company is.

Bosasa installed an electric fence, IT system and a full alarm system with beeps for Nair, according to Le Roux.

The Magistrate Commission said the allegations against Nair had been noted and that he was now being afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The commission deals with issues related to magistrates and has the powers to investigate and recommend the suspension or removal of a magistrate.

"Aforementioned allegations were deliberated upon by the Ethics Committee of theMagistrates Commission during its meeting held on the 1 February 2019 and it was resolved as follows: That Mr Nair be afforded an opportunity to comment regarding the aforementioned allegations made against him. This matter will be placed on the agenda of the Magistrates Commission at its meeting scheduled for 22 February 2019 for due consideration." said the commission.