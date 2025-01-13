Committee calls for focus on school reopening and addressing key issues

Parliament's Select Committee on Education, Science and Creative Industries has urged the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to prioritise the core responsibilities of school admissions and teaching on the first day of the school year. Chairperson Makhi Feni emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth start to the academic term, especially with the reopening of schools coinciding with the release of the 2024 matric results.

Feni expressed concern over reports that Grade 12 learners had to pay fees to view their results, calling it "another form of extortion" that should not be allowed. "The issue around paying a fee to view results is another form of extortion and should not be entertained," he said. He further highlighted that the first day of school should focus on essential tasks such as admissions, registration, and the allocation of stationery in line with curriculum requirements.

“The first day of school is about admission, registration and allocation of stationery as per the requirements of the curriculum,” Feni said, stressing that the focus should remain on these logistical aspects rather than on external controversies. Furthermore, Feni also expressed confidence that Minister Siviwe Gwarube and her team would ensure a smooth reopening of schools. "On behalf of the committee, we trust Minister Siviwe Gwarube and her team will ensure the reopening of schools runs smoothly," he said.

The committee further urged the Minister to bring the norms and regulations for the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA) before Parliament. "We trust that Minister Gwarube will not seek to use the regulations for political gain of BELA opponents," Feni said. He pointed out the comprehensive nature of the BELA Act, which should not be viewed through a narrow lens. "The President has ordered a complete implementation in the presidential ascension to the BELA Act. It is such a comprehensive piece of legislation that need not be viewed with narrow minds," he said.

Feni continued, underlining the importance of the Act in shaping the future of South African education. He made it clear that the Act should not be influenced by the interests of those looking to revert to the old South Africa. In addition to focusing on education policies, Feni addressed the ongoing campaigns surrounding scholar transport and the cutting of teacher posts.