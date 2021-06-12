Committee on land expropriation welcomes deadline extension

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation has welcomed the decision of Parliament to extend the deadline to complete the drafting of the Bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution. It said this would allow parties more time to engage on common issues on the nature of the amendments to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The EFF and the ANC have not found common ground on some of the issues. The EFF wants the state to be the custodian of land. This has been opposed by other parties.

Chairperson of the ad hoc committee, Mathole Motshekga said the extension of the deadline to the end of August would help the process. “We should use the opportunity to hear one another and persuade each other of our positions,” said Motshekga. “I can see a harmonious way thus far and the political will to find a solution which is in the best interest of all South Africans,” he said.