Committee on land expropriation won't complete its work

Cape Town - The parliamentary committee mandated to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation will not be able to complete its work within the second deadline when its term of office expires at the end of the month.

This is according to chair of chairs Cedric Frolick when he briefed the virtual meeting of the National Assembly programme committee on Thursday.

Frolick said the committee could not proceed with its work when the national legislature suspended its business when Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

He also said the committee would meet on Monday evening and then forward its report.

"The committee will not be able to complete its work. We either extend or reconstitute when the life of the committee expires," Frolick said.