DURBAN - South Africa's traffic law enforcement committee has invited citizens to provide comment on the future and direction of road traffic law enforcement, it said in a statement on Friday night. The committee was set up in 2017 by the minister of transport. To date, it has engaged with a wide range of organisations consulting on the way forward regarding the future of traffic law enforcement, said the statement.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr. Kesolofetse Lefenya, said the next step was to request members of the public to offer their views.

The committee's terms of reference require it to develop a blueprint for the future design of traffic law enforcement.

“We are aware of the widespread view that traffic officers should be visible at every road intersection, said Dr Lefenya.

“However, this would not be easily attainable - there would never be enough officers to deploy in all the areas. So we are asking members of the public to put forward innovative ways in which the laws might be more effectively applied”.

The committee is also mandated to develop the National Traffic Law Enforcement Code and anti-corruption strategy.

Submissions must:

· be written in English, in MS Word format

· contain the full name and contact details of the person making the submission

· Where the submission is made on behalf of an organisation, the full name of that organisation.

· be attached to a covering e-mail, and sent to [email protected]

· reach the committee by e-mail not later than 5pm on March 8, 2019.

