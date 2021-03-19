Committee wants action on corruption in North West

Johannesburg - The ad hoc committee on the intervention in the North West has called on the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and other law enforcement to act against people implicated in corruption in the province. The committee, chaired by ANC MP China Dodovu, visited the province this week and on Friday called on the law enforcement agencies to go after those behind corruption in the North West. The NPA was also in Parliament this week where it briefed MPs on the cases it was investigating in the North West. Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma a few months ago told the National Council of Provinces that the national intervention would come to an end at the end of March. The intervention was instituted in 2018 after services collapsed in the province.

A team of administrators from Pretoria was sent to the North West to stabilise the province.

Dodovu said they want law enforcement agencies to act on corruption cases in the North West.

“The confidence of the people of North West in their government can only be regained when they see headway in prosecutions of wrongdoers. To this effect, the committee welcomes the capacitation of the National Prosecution Authority with skilled prosecutors to ensure effective oversight,” said Dodovu.

“The committee has requested the case numbers of all cases reported to the SAPS, which the committee will use to query the agencies and the executive on the progress in completing those investigations,” said Dodovu.

The committee also warned against the frosty relationship between the administrators, the provincial executive and legislature.

The tensions also emerged a few months ago when the intervention team was reporting back to the NCOP.

Political Bureau