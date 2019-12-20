Briefing the media in Pretoria, Ndabeni-Abrahams said Sentech, which provides signal distribution to broadcasters, and Broadband Infraco, which owns a national fibre-optic network, would be merged to form a state infrastructure company.
She also said the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) would be repurposed as the new digital transformation agency.
“The department is currently finalising the business case and awaiting certification from the state law advisor with regards to repurposing SITA to create a state IT company as well as merging Sentech and Broadband Infraco to form the state digital infrastructure company,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.
“We are further engaging our counterparts to ensure that non-broadband SOEs that self-provide broadband such as Sanral, Prasa, Eskom and Transnet are prohibited from entering the commercial broadband market to avoid the state distorting a well-functioning liberalised market.”