Johannesburg - The Communist Party of Poland has warned the SACP about an alleged new plot “to kill communists” - a plot allegedly orchestrated in Poland, the birthplace of Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus.
SACP senior leaders received an e-mail on Monday alerting them about the plot and included were details of a fund-raising function allegedly organised by a right-wing publishing house in Poland, allegedly to benefit Walus.
The funds, about 1500 euros, were allegedly raised from the sale of the books and were apparently to be used for Walus’s upkeep while serving his prison sentence for the murder.
Walus and Clive Derby-Lewis were both convicted and sentenced to life for their roles in the murder.
In the letter, Partia Komunistyczna wrote: “We are contacting you to inform that Polish right-wing extremists again organised help for Janusz Walus - the racist murderer of Chris Hani. Polish neo-nazi publishing house (name withheld) organised for him fund-raising, transferring to him its incomes from the orders made on December 6th.”