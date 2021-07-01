Concern as murder and rape cases among LGBTIQ community spike

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Justice John Jefferey has warned of the increase in cases against the LGBTIQ community. He said on Thursday as at the end of June there were 42 cases being investigated and 30 were for murder and 12 for rape.

He said there was a need to pull all the resources to fight the increase in these cases. He said as a response to fight hate crimes against the LGBTIQ community the Minister of Justice established the National Task Team to look at these cases. He said the NTT met on Wednesday to look at the cases following the reports of the surge in attacks against members of the LGBTIQ.

“The NTT met yesterday and took note of the details of the crimes perpetrated against LGBTIQ+ persons. The NTT was informed that as at 29 June 2021, there are 42 pending hate crime cases,” he said. • Western Cape: 9 murder and 3 rape cases (total of 12) • Gauteng: 5 murder and 6 rape cases (total of 11)

• North West: 3 murder and 1 rape cases (total of 4) • Free State: 1 murder case • KwaZulu-Natal: 5 attempted murder and murder and 1 rape case (total of 6)

• Mpumalanga: 1 murder and 1 rape case (total of 2) • Limpopo: 3 murder cases (total of 3) • Eastern Cape: 3 murder cases (total of 3).