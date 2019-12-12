Durban - With loadshedding a constant threat, the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has raised concerns over the Health Department’s monitoring of generators, sourcing of fuel and the impact on patient care as Eskom load shedding continues for a second week.
The DA says that the majority of vital medical equipment are reliant on electricity to function and save lives with concerns that generators were only able to provide electricity for short periods.
The party's spokesperson on health, Dr Rishigen Viranna, said that they had submitted a written parliamentary question to the provincial Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu regarding her Department’s monitoring of generators, sourcing of fuel and the impact on patient care as Eskom loadshedding continues for the second week.
"The DA remains extremely concerned by the negative effects of electricity outages on patients at KZN’s provincial hospitals as well as the overall provision of health services.
"The vast majority of vital medical equipment - from life-saving ventilators to infant incubators to theatre lights and anaesthetic machines - are reliant on electricity to function and save lives," he said.