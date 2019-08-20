File picture: Danie van der Lith / African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - The Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport on Tuesday expressed concern over continued opposition to the Administrative and Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, saying such opposition was "misinformed". Committee chair Mosebenzi Zwane said in a statement he had noted objections and concerns by various interest groups, subsequent to the signing of the Aarto Act.

According to him, opposition to Aarto is misinformed, as detailed participatory processes were undertaken where concerns raised were given due consideration.

"Both Houses of Parliament undertook comprehensive and exhaustive participatory processes after the Bill was tabled. Similar processes were undertaken by the government. Stakeholders had ample opportunity to influence the processes," said Zwane.

The Aarto Act had recently been conceded to and signed by the President into law, thereby kick-starting, among other things, the demerit system for drivers. However, certain groups have threatened to take it for constitutional review.

Zwane cautioned that activist groups should not play opposition to government’s efforts of improving the lives of South Africans.

"Opposition to Aarto is misinformed, especially that people are scrambling at issues they want reviewed. No stakeholder was closed outside of the public participation process, and all input was taken into consideration during the process of finalising the Bill," he said.

South Africans should instead seek to make the constitutionally sound Aarto Act effective, and work to enhance it so that it benefited the broader society he added.

"The committee remains of the view that the implementation of the Aarto Act, as amended, will assist in reducing the carnage on our roads, and give law enforcement officers the required tools to bring law breakers to book."

African News Agency (ANA)