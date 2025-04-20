Concerns raised by DA and ANC over eThekwini ward 110 election results

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has rejected the eThekwini ward 110 by-election outcome, citing irregularities in the voter registration process. The ward which was previously under the party, was won by the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) on Wednesday. The ward includes the Durban north areas of Glen Anil, Mount Edgecombe and Mount Moriah.

The party's deputy provincial leader Sithembiso Ngema on Sunday said it had not accepted the results since it lodged a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Ngema said his party is still waiting for the report from the electoral body, which confirmed that it was investigating the allegation of irregularities pertaining to the voter registration. “We are waiting for the IEC to give us a report on what it found about the allegations that there were many people that were found to have used one address. Secondly, it was discovered that there were voters who used a petrol service station as their address. We want to know how that happened because there is no informal settlement in Mount Moriah, except RDP houses and flats,” said Ngema. He further explained that if the party is not satisfied with the IEC’s investigation outcome, the party will meet and decide on the next step.