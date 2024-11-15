Concerns rise after South Africa-based news crew detained in Mozambique while covering post-election violence

News Central television channel has expressed “deep concern” over the arrest and detention of its South African news correspondent, Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe after the news crew travelled to cover developments in neighbouring Mozambique. IOL became aware of the duo’s predicament on Thursday, and efforts have been made to ascertain their safety – in a country infamous for notoriously overcrowded prisons and a chequered record on human rights.

Kayode Akintemi, chief executive of the Lagos-head-quartered 24-hour television news station said his crew was arrested while covering developments in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. “Our colleagues were detained (on Thursday), November 14, 2024 while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country. Despite our efforts, we have been unable to establish direct contact with them since their arrest,” said Akintemi. News Central TV says its South African news correspondent, veteran journalist Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe have been detained in Mozambique. Picture: Facebook He said News Central TV is collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure the immediate and safe release of Siziba and Mkhasibe.

“We strongly advocate for freedom of the press and urge the authorities to uphold journalists' rights to carry out their duties without hindrance. We remain committed to providing accurate and unbiased coverage across Africa and call for the respect and protection of journalists and media practitioners everywhere,” said Akintemi. Meanwhile, media network the African Media Forum has called for the immediate release of Siziba and Mkhasibe. “We call upon those responsible for detaining a member of the media to reconsider the decision and release the journalists with immediate effect,” chairperson of African Media Forum, veteran journalist Elijah Mhlanga told IOL.

Chairperson of media network African Media Forum, veteran journalist and communications specialist Elijah Mhlanga. Picture: Facebook “The media only works to shine the spotlight on the events that are taking place which is necessary for democracy. Any form of censorship should not be tolerated or allowed to thrive in this day and age.” Siziba is a long-serving member of the African Media Forum based in Gauteng. On the other hand, the Association of Zimbabwean Journalists has also added its voice, calling for the Mozambican government to free Siziba and Mkhasibe without delay.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent arrest of our colleague, Bongani, a respected journalist, while she was working in Mozambique. We stand in solidarity with her and call for her immediate release. We believe that journalists should be free to report without fear of harassment or detention, and this arrest raises serious concerns about press freedom and the safety of media workers in the region,” said president of the association, Nomazulu Moyo. “We urge the relevant authorities in Mozambique to ensure that Bongani’s rights are respected and that she is treated fairly in accordance with international standards of justice.” President of the Association of Zimbabwean Journalists in SA, Nomazulu Moyo has condemned the detention of the News Central TV crew. Picture: Supplied IOL has also contacted the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. An update will be provided once a response is received from Dirco.

Last week, IOL reported that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, had a telephonic conversation with his Mozambican counterpart, Minister Verónica Macamo, and the two ministers reflected on the current security situation in Mozambique, following the highly-disputed outcome of the country’s general elections. Violent protests resulted in the busy Lebombo port of entry bordering South Africa and Mozambique being temporarily closed, on different occasions, as Mozambican port officials fled into South Africa, fleeing violence. The vast southern African nation has been rocked by violent clashes and protests in several cities following the disputed October 9 presidential election.

Furthermore, South Africa has welcomed the convening of the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit and the SADC Extraordinary Summit, set for November 20, in Zimbabwe under the leadership of chairperson of SADC, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/African News Agency (ANA) At the gathering, Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of State will receive a report on the recent political developments in the region, including elections in Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritius. Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Chrispin Phiri said the summits would be preceded by meetings of senior officials and ministers, from November 15.