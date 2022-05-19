ConCourt calls parties to make submissions on Electoral Act

Cape Town - The Constitutional Court has directed parties involved in the amendments to the Electoral Act seeking to allow independent candidates contest for seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. This was after Parliament had applied for an extension to the deadline to amend the Act.

The lawmakers have until June 10 to conclude the process to amend the law. This followed a court decision in 2020 that parliament had two years to correct the defects in the law after it ruled in favour of the New Nation Movement to allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had filed papers in the Constitutional Court recently after the portfolio committee on home affairs, which is processing the bill, called for an extension.

The programming committee heard on Thursday that the Constitutional Court wants parties with an interest in the matter to make submissions. Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told members of the committee that the matter was still before the apex court. “The court has directed parties involved in the matter to make submissions,” said Xaso.

The home affairs committee was still busy with processing the law. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appeared before the committee last week where he answered some of the questions. Chairperson of the committee, Mosa Chabane said last week they were still awaiting for further directions from the highest court in the land, as they are busy processing the bill.

"The committee will continue earnestly to process the Bill as it awaits further direction from the Constitutional Court on the application lodged for an extension," said Chabane.