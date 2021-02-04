Concourt finds sections of RICA act unconstitutional

DURBAN - The Constitutional Court has declared certain provisions of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) unconstitutional.

The Court held on Thursday that RICA failed to provide appropriate safeguards and adequately prescribe procedures in many respects when it came to undertaking surveillance.

The case was brought to the apex court by the amaBhugane Centre for Investigative Journalism for confirmation of a 2017 High Court decision that some parts of the act was unlawful.

In a majority judgment written by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the Constitutional Court dismissed appeals lodged by the minister of state security and the minister of police and ordered them to pay costs.

The judgment found that various provisions of RICA were inadequate and thus unconstitutional in so far as they failed to provide for safeguards ensuring that, a Judge designated in terms of section 1 of the Act is sufficiently independent or provide for notifying the subject of surveillance without jeopardising the purpose of surveillance after such surveillance has been terminated.