ConCourt rejects Jacob Zuma's bid to overturn jail sentence

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court has rejected the rescission application by former president Jacob Zuma, his 15-month sentence is confirmed and the case has been dismissed with costs. This means that he will foot the legal bill for the legal teams that were paid for by the state capture commission.

Delivering judgment Justice Sisi Khampepe said the majority ruling found Zuma did not meet the requirements of a rescission. “The majority of the Constitutional Court finds that Mr Zuma has not met the statutory requirements of a rescission,” said Khampepe. “The majority emphatically rejects any suggestion that litigants can be allowed to butcher of their own will judicial process which in all respects has been carried out with the utmost degree of regularity only to later to plead the absent victim. Elected absence like that of Mr Zuma constitutes more than litigious skulduggery, which does not have the effect of turning a competently granted order into one erroneously granted,” said Khampepe.

Zuma was found guilty by the Constitutional Court after he refused to appear at the state capture commission. On July 8 he started serving his 15-month sentence. In August he was taken to hospital. The Constitutional Court on July 12 reserved judgment on Zuma’s application to have his 15-month sentence for contempt rescinded after hearing almost 10 hours of argument dominated by his counsel’s insistence that the former president was denied his constitutional rights. Zuma argued that the order was granted in his absence and without him being granted a trial. However the Concourt found that Zuma did not meet the statutory requirements of a rescission application.