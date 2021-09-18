ConCourt to give reasons for refusing IEC application to postpone elections

Cape Town -The Constitutional Court will on Saturday release its reasons for its judgment to turn down an application by the IEC to postpone the elections to February next year. The IEC had wanted the polls to be moved to next year after the report by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke found that the conditions for the elections would not be conducive.

The apex court had ruled that the elections should be held between October 27 and November 1. The IEC said the polls would happen on November 1 as they wanted to ensure they were fully prepared. The highest court in the land announced on Friday that it would make public the reasons for its judgment early this month.

“Reasons for the order ... (on Saturday) at 15h00. The reasons for the order issued by the Constitutional Court on 3 September 2021 in CCT 245/21 Electoral Commission v Minister of Cogta will be issued to the parties, published by the Registrar on the Constitutional Court’s website and released to Saflii (Southern African Legal Information Institute) on Saturday, 18 September at 15h00,” read the statement from the apex court. When the ConCourt made the ruling early this month it did not give reasons for its decision to turn down the IEC application to postpone the elections to next February. It said the reasons would follow later.

The court's reasons come as the IEC is conducting voter registration this weekend that the apex court had ordered be done. This then allowed the electoral body to allow parties to register candidates for the local government elections.