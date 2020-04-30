Condolences pour in for anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg

Johannesburg - Condolences continue to pour in for the late Rivonia trialist and anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who died on Wednesday night, aged 87.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation described Goldberg as a member of the generation of leadership, which shaped the country’s history in profound ways, through their relentless fight for liberation and as someone who challenged the direction our democracy was taking in later years, “initially critiquing the country’s macroeconomic policies and then challenging state capture during the years of cronyism and looting”.

The foundation’s chief executive Sello Hatang said they had known Goldberg through his close contact with Mandela, another Rivonia trialist, and through his participation in projects of social upliftment.

“He was our friend, always supportive, right to the end. We were delighted he was able to attend our events marking the 30th anniversary of Madiba’s release from prison and always a constructive critic of our work, with insight and that characteristic naughty sense of humour,” Hatang said.

Goldberg, who was imprisoned for 22 years, has been one of only two Rivonia trialists who remained alive, with ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni being the last one remaining.