Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 276 242

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - As of Sunday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa stands at 276 242, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. The number of Covid-19-related deaths cumulatively now stands at 4 079. Ramaphosa stressed that governemnt was aware that there are many cases that have gone undetected. Ramaphosa said that the current infection rate is equivalent to 500 new infections every hour. "We should be deeply concerned that a quarter of those that died passed away in the last week," Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa also shared a message of encouragement for the threepremiers that have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are Alan Winde of the Western Cape, David Makhura of Gauteng and Job Mokgoro, from North West. The president said that the coronavirus storm is much fiercer than anyone anticipated.

He said that more than 20 million people had been screened for the virus to date.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Sunday night to provide an update on the country's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day the president chaired a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest developments in the fight against the virus.

South Africa currently has the 10th highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with 4 453 people per million infected and 67 death per million.

The United States, which has been widely criticised for its handling of the pandemic, has the highest number of infections at 3 384 509. This translates to 10 223 positive cases per million Americans. The country has conducted more than 42 million Covid-19 tests - the highest testing rate in the world. Unfortunately, at 137 596, the country also has the highest death rate.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za