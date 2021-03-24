CONFIRMED: President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear at Zondo commission in April

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his much anticipated debut next month at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. The Commission’s chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he has determined the dates for Ramaphosa appearance. “The President will give evidence in his capacity as President and former Deputy President of the Republic and as President and former Deputy President of the African National Congress,” the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday. The ANC leader will be quizzed on state capture-related evidence on from April 22 - 29. Ramaphosa is the first sitting president to appear at the Commission since its launch in 2018.

Meanwhile, the commission resumed proceedings on Wednesday with Sars-related evidence from Bain & Co former partner Athol Williams.

A requested by the US-based consultancy to obtain permission to publicise it's affidavit in response to testimony shared by Williams was been declined.

"Bain & Company seems to not have applied for leave to testify. Bain & Company's request for getting a permission on publicising its affidavit in response to allegations that will be made by Williams has been declined," said Zondo.

As proceedings got underway, Commission’s evidence leader advocate Alistair Franklin informed Williams that it appears that Bain & Company had in December 2013 known that former SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane was going to get the post as commissioner.

Franklin maintained that in 2014, former BAIN managing partner Vittorio Massone had multiple meetings with former Sars Sars senior official Jonas Makwakwa.

These meetings were allegedly attended by Massone, Moyane and Makwakwa.

They also happened in plain sight.

Alluding to emails sent relating to the meetings, Williams spoke of among other things that how the conversation talked about about a “big meeting” that was held around April 2014 which also involved former President Jacob Zuma.

[email protected]

Political Bureau