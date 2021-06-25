Confirmed: SA to open up vaccinations to people under 60

Cape Town- South Africans between the ages of 50 years and above will now be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, starting from next month. Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, made this announcement this morning during a media briefing on the progress of government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Kubayi-Ngubane said “From the 1st of July 2021, we will open registrations for all citizens between ages of 50 years and above. We will also schedule those vaccinations to begin on the 15th of July.” The minister said that they are worried about the demand of vaccines in the over 60 population which has continued to decrease. “As a group which is most at risk, we are worried about the decrease in the demand of vaccines in this group and we cannot afford to leave them behind. We understand that this is as a result of high vaccine hesitancy and difficulties of accessing the technology as well the vaccination centres that are not easily accessible,” she said.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has said that the opening up of vaccines to other age groups is vital to ensure that the country’s vaccine efforts do not stall. “There is no reason why this shouldn’t happen already, while vaccinations of those over 60 continue,” he said. “I am worried we are leaving registration to the last minute, and we should rather be getting as many people registered now so that we can have a seamless change to the next phase – without any delays.”