CONFIRMED: We have a family meeting tonight at 8

DURBAN - PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on the latest developments in the country's response to Covid-19 pandemic. The president's address will take place at 8pm. Ramaphosa has met the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President's Coordinating Council and the Cabinet.

"As South Africa rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures," the Presidency said. Last night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced that SA's cumulative Covid case count had increased by 5 552, to 1 752 630. SA has a total of 57 884 Covid-related deaths. The NICD said most of today’s new cases are from Gauteng (67%), followed by the Western Cape (8%) and North West (5%).