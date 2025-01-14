'Congratulations my boy!': Proud moment for Malema as eldest son Ratanang earns bachelor’s degree pass in 2024 matric results

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema’s son, Mushavi Ratanang Malema has made his father proud for passing his matric with outstanding marks that earned him a bachelor’s degree pass. Jubilant Malema took to Instagram stories, to share and celebrate his son’s achievement on Monday night.

Sharing his excitement, Malema posted a picture of Ratanang, accompanied by a jubilant caption praising his son. “Look at this excellent Bachelor's Degree,” he wrote. “We're right in the thick of things. We are not sleeping tonight. Congratulations my boy, Tshipi ya Bokgalaka!.”

The 43-year-old politician concluded his post with emojis expressing love, celebration and excitement for his eldest son. Ratanang was reportedly attending St David’s Marist Inanda school in Johannesburg, which has obtained a whopping 100% pass rate, with 99% achieving bachelor’s degree passes. Malema’s joy is replicated across Mzansi as thousands of parents celebrate their children’s hard work that went into passing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved an impressive 98.47% pass rate, which has been the highest in the past five years. In 2023, it achieved a 98.46% pass rate.

Public schools achieved a national pass rate of 87.3%, the highest since the dawn of democracy, while in 2023 it achieved 82.9% pass rate. Ratanang is the eldest son of Malema, from a previous marriage with Maropeng Ramohale. Malema and his current wife, Mantwa Matlala, have two sons. Last year on the 18th birthday celebration of Ratanang, Malema shared a touching message on his Instagram, praising him for being well-behaved.

“Happy Birthday Mushavi Ratanang Malema. It's your special day, and you're finally legal. I'm so glad to have fulfilled my promise to the departed to watch over you until you can stand on your own,” Malema wrote. “You've always been such a well-behaved and respectful kid, and I know that won't change. Remember, trust nobody, but don't let anyone drag you down. Stay true to yourself!” Malema said Ratanang has been a source of inspiration for him during tough times when he felt like throwing in a towel.

“Whenever I felt like giving up, I looked at you and my grandmother and found the strength to keep going. You're my inspiration, along with your brothers and Mmago the boys.” “Keep up the discipline and respect and always greet everyone in the room regardless of age or social standing. I love you Tshipi, and good luck with your exams,” Malema said. The red berets leader has faced many challenges last year within his party following the resignation of key members, including his longtime friend and ally Floyd Shivambu, who served as the party’s deputy president.