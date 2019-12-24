This is according to the president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa), Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, in his reaction following Dalindyebo’s release on Sunday from the East London Correctional Centre where he was serving a 12-year jail sentence. “The incarceration of King Dalindyebo was politically motivated.
“At some point, the king joined the DA and that did not go down well with the authorities in the government,” Mokoena said.
“One former minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Richard Baloyi) was sacked for refusing to take disciplinary action against King Dalindyebo.”
Dalindyebo’s spokesperson Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama revealed that the royal family was planning to conduct a ritual for the king that would include a “cleansing ceremony” before he could take up his duties.