Controversial senior Hawks official Major General Patrick Mbotho to be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner over misconduct

A controversial high-ranking official from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) has been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for an urgent and in-depth investigation by the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration. The initial request for Major General Patrick Mbotho to be investigated was brought by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, after he wrote to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola and Head of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya expressing Mbotho’s appointment.

Mbotho was recently appointed by Lebeya as divisional commissioner for the national priority offences within the Hawks. He is expected to take office this month. He previously held the position as Head of the Hawks in the North West. On Monday, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Jan De Villiers requested the PSC to institute the investigation. “The request for the investigation is premised on the need to build a capable state as encapsulated in the National Development Plan and item 8.10 of the statement of intent of the Government of National Unity, which highlight the importance of integrity, good governance and accountable leadership.

“The decision to refer the matter to the PSC signals the strong intention and commitment of both committees to ensure that the leadership of all state organs are above reproach and have at the centre the need for effective and efficient public service,” de Villiers said. The committees are also cognisant of the importance of the Hawks and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the fight against crime in the country. “The fight against crime requires police officers of high integrity who are beyond reproach. The ongoing scourge of extortions crippling the country and the fact that some police officials are also accused of perpetrating extortion highlight why there is a need for ethical and servant SAPS members. The fact that Major General Mbotho has had various allegations of impropriety against him might create a negative perception about the SAPS’s willingness to fight crime,” Cameron said.

The committees said the investigation was lodged in accordance with Chapter 2 of the PSC rules on conducting investigations established in 2017. While the police portfolio committee has previously called for the Hawks leadership to reconsider the appointment, the referral is based primarily on the need to investigate the serious allegations made against Major General Mbotho. Mbotho made headlines in 2018, when he allegedly posted various explicit and sexual adult content to a Detective Commander’s WhatsApp group using his official cell phone.