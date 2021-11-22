Convicted child rapist Mayor Jeffrey Donson yet to reveal whether he will vacate his position in Kannaland

Embattled Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson is yet to reveal the decision he has taken regarding his political journey. This comes after mounting calls have come about for Donson, a convicted child rapist, to vacate his mayoral seat.

His claim to power came after the ANC in the Western Cape went into a coalition with the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa), of which Donson is a member. On Saturday, he revealed that he would make an announcement on his political future on Monday. Independent Media has made numerous attempts to follow up on the decision he has taken.

Gillion Bosman of the DA constituency in Kannaland told Independent Media that parties like Icosa “promise community members municipal jobs and houses and have created the impression that the financial recovery plan that we tried to implement is not in the best interest of Kannaland.” Bosman added: “I also suspect his support is generational, and with the low voter turnout and the lack of interest from younger voters, he managed to bring out his supporters,” Bosman said. Child activists have added their cries to his removal from office as they say his re-election places the lives of children in the Kannaland council at risk.