Convicts Andile Lungisa and Mduduzi Manana among leading names for ANC NEC nominations

Johannesburg - The ANC’s electoral committee chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe, has announced the top 200 nominations for the party’s NEC, which consists of 80 members. Some of the top nominees include the assault convicted Mduduzi Manana and suspended ANC member Andile Lungisa.

Other nominees for the NEC include former KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, Ronald Lamola, Malusi Gigaba, David Makhura, Stella Ndabeni Abrahams, Fikile Mbalula, Thoko Didiza and David Masondo, among many others. “This list is a work-in-progress because the vetting process is ongoing and therefore it may change. “If anyone of those names does not meet criteria as spelled out in the rules including the constitution of the ANC, those names will with no doubt be disqualified,” said Motlanthe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on Thursday evening, following calls for him to step down as the state president. However, the details of his address are yet to be communicated. The ANC had earlier said an urgent NEC meeting would be held on Thursday in light of the damning Phala Phala panel recommendations. The meeting was moved to Friday, with all NEC members set to attend in person. The NEC is the highest decision making structure of the ANC, entrusted to lead the organization according to the Constitution.

The announcement of the nominations came a little over a week after the ANC top six nominations were announced, where the embattled Ramaphosa was nominated for a second term as president with 2037 nominations followed by former health minister Zweli Mkhize with 916 nominations. Acting secretary general Paul Mashatile leads nominations for deputy president with 1791, followed by Ronald Lamola with 427, and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane with 397. The 55th National Conference of the ANC is set to take place from December 16 to 20 2022 at Nasrec where the new leadership of the ANC will be elected.

The conference is set to take place under the shadow of the Phala Phala report, where the Section 89 parliamentary committee revealed that President Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution, inter alia. The Section 89 Independent Panel – which comprised retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello – found that Ramaphosa “has a case to answer on the origin of the foreign currency that was stolen, as well as the underlying transaction for it.” The ANC NEC is also expected to meet in order to deliberate the report’s findings.