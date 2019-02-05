A senior police officer, Kobus Roelofse, says he is still dealing with the ramifications of Lawrence Mrwebi's interference in the case against intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A senior police officer, Kobus Roelofse, told the Mokgoro inquiry he's still dealing with suspended Special Director of Public Prosecutions, Lawrence Mrwebi's ramifications of interfering in the case against intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Roelofse made his submissions on Tuesday at the Mokgoro inquiry into Mrewbi and the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold office.

In 2011, Mdluli faced fraud and corruption charges for alleged misuse of the crime intelligence funds by purchasing luxury vehicles.

Mrwebi withdrew the charges allegedly because of security and intelligence concerns.

Roelofse said Mrwebi's decision made it difficult for investigations against Mdluli to continue even though the matter was ready to go to trial.

During cross-examination, advocate Rathaga Ramawele said to Roelofse there was no evidence to suggest that his client, Mrwebi, stopped the Mdluli investigation.

"That's not true because Mrwebi's memo to prosecutors and Hawks investigators said that the inspector general of intelligence should be in charge," replied Roelofse.

Mrwebi's decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli was reviewed and set aside. However, to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.

Ramawele also argued that the reason the matter was not placed on the roll again was because it had not been properly investigated, but Roelofse denied this.

Roelofse said he was still dealing with Mrewbi's legacy and that he was struggling to convince people that the matter should be on the roll.

Last week, Roelofse testified that he was removed from Mdluli's case and charged with misconduct in an attempt to derail the investigations.

"In January this year, I was still accused of stealing dockets. The legacy of what happened then, I’m still dealing with that," he said.

