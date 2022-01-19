Cope caucus leader in City of Joburg, Colleen Makhubele gets top post in council

THE DA-led coalition government in the City of Joburg looks set to be in control of affairs in the council after securing the chair of chairs seat for one of their partners - Cope caucus leader Colleen Makhubele on Tuesday. Makhubele was nominated by mayor Mpho Phalatse, who was seconded by ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni for the position. The EFF nominated its party’s chief whip Nonhlanhla Radebe but withdrew the nomination following a dispute over the election criteria for the position.

This resulted in Makhubele being elected unopposed. After the election of Makhubele, Phalatse said: “Congratulations Councillor Colleen Makhubele for being elected @CityofJoburgZA Chairperson of Chairpersons. I know you'll ensure strict oversight to protect residents’ interests and inform growth and development through plans and budgets of the executive. Let’s build Joburg.” At the council meeting, the EFF and ANC wanted the election of the chair of chairs and Section 79 committee chairs to be held through a secret ballot, but that was refused by council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Da Gama’s repeated refusal of these demands led to the ANC and EFF staging a walkout of council. They were later joined by the minority parties, the African Independent Congress (AIC), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama Ah and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) of Azania.

MORE ON THIS WATCH: ANC and other opposition parties in the City of Joburg disrupt council meeting

Da Gama told the media the EFF and ANC walked out of the meeting because they did not have the numbers to secure seats for chair of chairs position. “We were informed that these parties caused delays in the council meeting while lobbying the Inkatha Freedom Party not to participate in the voting. When their plan failed, they then decided to stage a walk-out,’ Da Gama said. [email protected]