Cope, IFP sorry to see Save SA close its doors

Johannesburg - Save SA, one of the civic organisations that gave the Jacob Zuma administration a constant headache, accusing it of corruption, has ceased to exist. It is not clear when exactly the civic organisation that was founded by businessman Sipho Pityana ceased its operations, but a message on its website shows it has exited the country’s political landscape. The message reads: “Please be advised: The Save South Africa campaign is no longer active, and will not respond to messages.” Pityana was on Wednesday yet to respond to questions from Independent Media enquiring about the reasons behind the closing down of the civic organisation that described itself as an organisation formed “to ensure that our leaders act with integrity and respect”. During the “Zuma Must Fall” march of April 2017, the organisation was able to unite the opposition against the former president. Among those who graced the march was Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP, Mosiuoa Lekota of Cope, Bantu Holomisa of the UDM and Solly Mapaila of the SACP.

Asked by Independent Media about the demise of the organisation, Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said one of its mistakes was making corruption only about Zuma.

“The Save SA organisers were against Zuma as a personification of corruption. The organisation was not opposed to corruption per se.

“Some of its leading members are staunch ANC members. They refuse to accept that the ANC is corruption personified not 'individuals'. They achieved their objective, which was to get Zuma to resign,” he said.

Bloem added that at the moment, South Africa needs all opposition parties and civil organisations to come together and fight corruption.

“We need to create a culture of accountability administered by professional civil service. The intelligence, the police, the judiciary and correctional services need professionals who will perform their tasks without fear or favour.

“In that way, South Africa will be a corruption intolerant country. In this way, the tax payers’ money will be utilised to the benefit of the taxpayers.

“We don’t need ad-hoc organisations. We need voters who are not loyal to history.”

Hlengwa lamented the demise of the civic organisation. He added that contribution of the organisation to the ongoing fight against corruption, maladministration and unethical leadership will be remembered.

“We supported the movement in their fight against corruption, the ongoing looting of the state coffers and their efforts in collectively joining all South Africans to stand united against our common enemy, corruption.

’’Albeit that they will be best known for their march against former president Jacob Zuma, their efforts in trying to strengthen the voice of civil society in tackling chronic corruption must be commended.

“Any amount of effort and assistance that speaks up for justice for all South Africans surely deserves praise,” Hlengwa said on behalf of the IFP.

The spokesperson of the SACP, Dr Alex Mashilo, said they have always been at the forefront in the fight against corruption and have no regrets about that.

“The SACP does not regret having embarked on a wide-ranging mobilisation against state capture. As an independent formation, the SACP is continuing its programme against corruption and forging widest possible patriotic fronts to deal corruption a deadly blow. The necessity for this national imperative remains essential,” Mashilo said.

Holomisa said while he was not aware why Save SA closed shop, South Africans must come up with new initiatives to fight spiralling corruption.

Political Bureau