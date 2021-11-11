Cope says it won’t work with political parties whose members are involved in corruption

JOHANNESBURG: Cope says it has a non-discriminatory policy and is prepared to listen and talk to any political party in an effort to form a coalition. However, Cope will not work with any political party that is involved in corrupt activities.

“We are not willing to enter into a coalition with any political party which is involved in corrupt activities and stealing taxpayers’ money,” said Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem. He added that they also decided to appoint three senior leaders of the party to lead the coalition negotiations with other political parties. They are Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota, deputy president Willie Madisha, and secretary for elections Mzandile Hleko.

Bloem said the November 1 local government elections had an unfortunate outcome. “It is very clear that the people of the country are very disappointed and angry with the state of affairs in the country, especially at local government level, where service delivery has collapsed in almost all municipalities. “We believe that the low voter turn-out was a clear vote of no confidence in the governing party, the ANC and, by doing so, there was no outright winner in a number of municipalities around the country. That is really unfortunate,” Bloem said.

He added that, since its inception, Cope has always said that they want to be part of the solution to the problems of the country. "We don't want to stand on the sidelines and look at our country being destroyed, and we do nothing. We want to be part of the solution," he said.