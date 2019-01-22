Cope Dennis Bloem called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately fire Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane from his Cabinet. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Durban – The Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on State capture, Natasha Mazzone, said on Tuesday that she would be laying criminal charges against Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, following incriminating testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. "It is clear that Minister Mokonyane played a central role in aiding and abetting the capture of our state and she cannot be trusted to serve in the best interests of the people," Mazzone said.

The commission heard damning testimony from former Bosasa chief operations officer-cum-whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi, on Monday in which he accused Mokonyane of taking bribes from the company to secure tenders and stave off potential investigations into Bosasa.

Agrizzi alleged Mokonyane received, among other things, R50 000 per month from Bosasa between 2002 -- when she was Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for safety and security -- until he left the company in 2016. He alleged that the bribes were paid at the request of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, who believed Mokonyane had enough political clout to benefit the company.

Agrizzi also revealed that Mokonyane, the then head of the African National Congress' (ANC's) 2016 election campaign, allegedly accepted cash contributions related to her party's Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park in July 2016.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Congress of the People (Cope) Dennis Bloem called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately fire Mokonyane from his Cabinet.

Bloem said the revelations by Agrizzi about the relationship between Mokonyane and Bosasa do not come as a shock or surprise save for the depth and time this has been going on.

"The conspicuous consumption and the penchant for excessive and expensive lifestyle has been visible for all to see. In fact, it has become a norm and competition among leaders in the party of corruption, the ANC, to show off material assets and expensive alcohol tastes," Bloem said.

"Congress of the People demands that President Cyril Ramaphosa must do the morally right thing by immediately firing Nomvula Mokonyane from his Cabinet. She is an incorrigible disgrace and an embarrassing flop. He must not dare to dither, as usual, or again tell the nation about the so-called unity of the party of corruption."

Mokonyane lawyers have written to the Zondo Commission to complain about the conduct of the media in leaking contents of Agrizzi's affidavit in which he implicated Mokonyane in wrongdoing.

Madlanga and Partners Inc Attorneys (MPI) say Mokonyane's "right to procedural fairness has been breached” and that the media has “usurped the role and functions of the commission and this conduct has adversely prejudiced our client".

Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, has slammed the publication of the leaks and said there was "absolutely no public interest" in publishing Agrizzi's affidavit ahead of him testifying.

African News Agency (ANA)