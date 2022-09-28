Cope’s Colleen Makhubele elected new Joburg speaker with 141 votes

Johannesburg – Cope’s Colleen Makhubele has been elected as the new Speaker for the City of Johannesburg. Makhubele celebrated her election to the Speaker’s office in an ANC and EFF-backed win, after she racked up 141 votes at the Joburg council sitting.

She fills this position after the DA’s Vasco da Gama was ousted on August 31. The position became vacant after Cope and IFP councillors voted with the ANC to oust Da Gama. Over 136 councillors voted to oust Da Gama, while 132 had voted against a motion to oust him. The Cope and IFP had been part of the multiparty coalition led by the DA consisting of ActionSA, Cope, the Freedom Front Plus, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, ACDP, UDM and African Transformation Movement.

She was elected at the eighth extraordinary sitting of the Joburg Council in Braamfontein to vote for the new speaker. Makhubele defeated the DA’s Alex Christian, who had also been nominated for the position. Makhubele also serves as chair of chairs in the legislature.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika after her election, Makhubele said her victory was a victory for the minority parties in the Joburg Council who had stood together. “I cannot speak for the multi-party coalition but what I am saying is that the City of Johannesburg has new governors,” she said. She also made promises.

“You are going to see lots of changes in terms of accountability, transparency and service delivery for our people” “Minority parties stood together and held hands and have said unless we all win, then it’s not a win in the City of Johannesburg. Today we have shown that the minority parties have got a voice,” she said. IOL