In a joint operation this week, the Hawks, Special Investigations Unit and the NPA arrested two Eskom senior managers, two businessmen and seven companies for alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering at the power utility.
Former Eskom group executive for group capital division, Abram Masango, and former Eskom senior manager for group capital division, France Hlakudi, were among those arrested and appeared before the Johannesburg Regional Court on fraud and corruption charges.
Masango, Hlakudi and the two businessmen, Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana, were all granted R300 000 bail each. They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer.
Their arrests and court appearance come amid cries that the law enforcement agencies were not acting against those implicated in corruption-related cases.