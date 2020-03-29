Coronavirus cases in SA increases to 1280, with a second death confirmed

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Sunday evening that South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 1280. This is an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases. A second death was also confirmed by Mkhize in a statement on Sunday. "It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19. The 74-year old-male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith. "He had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on the 27th March 2020. "It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated. He presented with the following symptoms: respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees.

"The deceased’s family, 14 health workers, including 3 specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and being monitored," the health minister said.

On Friday 48-year-old Madeleine van Wyk passed away in a Western Cape hospital.

Earlier on Sunday Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced that confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 310 in the Western Cape, with five cases in Mitchells Plain and one in Khayelitsha.

All nine provinces in South Africa have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Gauteng still has the most confirmed cases with 584. KwaZulu-Natal, where Ladysmith is located, has 167.

The provincial breakdown of the 1280 cases are as follows:

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za