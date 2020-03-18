Coronavirus forces ZCC to halt Easter pilgrimage

Johannesburg - As the Easter holidays approach, questions had been raised about the large gatherings of people as the coronavirus continues to grip the country.

On Tuesday, the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) announced that it would not be hosting its annual pilgrimage to its headquarters in Limpopo.

The Easter pilgrimage is held by the church every year and sees thousands of congregants travel from across the country to attend mass services in Moria, Limpopo.

The ZCC's spokesperson Reverence Emmanuel Motolla said the church had decided that this year's events would be cancelled. The decision was taken on Friday after church leaders met with the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Motolla said the cancellation of the festivities was due to concern around the coronavirus, he told eNCA on Tuesday night.

The Church's announcement came a day before the official numbers of the coronavirus were announced. The health department said on Wednesday that the total number of people who have tested positive now sits at 85. This was a jump of 23 new cases from Monday. Of the 23, eight were local transmissions, meaning the individuals had no travel history. Most of the other cases had been reported from individuals who had travelled to various countries in Europe.