Coronavirus in SA: Cele to crackdown on taverns

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has blocked the hiring of 7 000 new police officers as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, the holdup on the new intake of officers comes as the government has halted a number of projects. Cele told the media on Friday that they will be implementing new regulations to prevent the sale of alcohol in restaurants, taverns and clubs after 6pm. He said the new regulations would be implemented despite one church leader saying they will defy the government and hold a gathering of more than 100 people for the Easter service. The minister said there were thousands of clubs, restaurants and bottle stores across the country.

However, they will hire spotters to monitor those who breach the law.

He said the spotters, who are police officers, will be monitoring taverns, bottle stores and clubs.

He said they will be able to enforce the law.

“Enforceability, the job of the police, if you go to the Bible of South Africa, the Constitution, it will tell you that it is the responsibility of the police to enforce the law,” said Cele.

He added that the police will do exactly that.

He said some of the spotters will be in uniform and others not.