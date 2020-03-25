Coronavirus in SA: NYDA urges youth to respect lockdown

Cape Town - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has urged the youth to support the government’s interventions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday until April 16 “Young people have an opportunity to demonstrate the highest form of discipline and patriotism. We need to cooperate, assist our government and protect our communities by strict adherence to the interventions," NYDA chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni said. Mtsweni also said in response to the announcement for the national lock down, the NYDA will be closing its operations on Thursday. He, however, said applications received for the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative Programme in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development for 1000 enterprises funded in 100 days would still be processed.

"Further applications will only be received and processed after the lifting of the national lockdown and state of disaster."

He urged young people to adhere to measures which include a change in individual behaviour and hygiene, including washing hands frequently with hand sanitisers or soap and water for at least 20 seconds, among others.

“Our actions as the youth during this period will contribute immensely in fighting the spread of Covid-19. Let us exercise the greatest caution and stay at home and ensure that we avoid the spreading of fake news," Mtsweni said.

“In protecting ourselves against the virus, we are duty bound to provide necessary care for the elderly and the vulnerable. We call on all of us to rise, unite and demonstrate our utmost commitment to the country and emerge victorious as a resilient nation that we are known to be," he said.

Political Bureau