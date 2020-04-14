Coronavirus in SA: Over 87 022 tests conducted, says Zweli Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that cumulatively 87 022 tests have been conducted for the Covid-19 coronavirus as he announced that the number of confirmed infections have risen to 24 15.

Mkhize made the announcement on Tuesday as the country entered the third week of an extended lockdown which is expected to end on April 30.

Below is a breakdown of the cases:





Gauteng: 909





Western Cape: 643





KwaZulu Natal: 489





Eastern Cape: 174





Free State: 98





Limpopo: 24





Mpumalanga: 22





North West: 22





Northern Cape: 16





Unallocated: 18





The number of deaths remains at 27. The department of correctional services has also announced that 78 confirmed cases had been reported at a correctional services facility in East London. The first confirmed case of the infection was an employee a week ago.





Mkhize made the announcement of the latest figures during a press briefing which announced the donations by the Chinese government to help the country fight the spread of the coronavirus. The donations include medical equipment.





Professor Salim Abdool Karim, one of several advisors to the Health Minister Dr Zwli Mkhize, gave a wide-ranging presentation on Monday night which highlighted the country's trajectory with the virus and what we can expect next.





Karim said the country could not avoid a flood of infections as there had been no vaccine to help treat infected individuals. He said the lockdown had assisted the government in buying time and preparing for the possible flood of infections. The number of confirmed cases was expected to rise once the lockdown was lifted, Karim warned.





