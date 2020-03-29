Coronavirus in SA: SA may approach IMF for 'health funding' - Tito Mboweni

Johannesburg - South Africa may approach the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for funding to fight the coronavirus that threatens to drag the country's economy deeper into recession, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in the Sunday Times newspaper.





"This morning in a conversation with the (central) Reserve Bank and the Treasury I indicated that we should proceed and speak to the IMF and the World Bank about any facility that we can access for health purposes," Mboweni said in an interview with the weekly newspaper.



