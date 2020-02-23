Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Correctional Services Department said its situation was like a “leaking bucket” as it was battling to fill the number of vacant posts equalling the staff leaving its employ. “This has had serious negative effects on the compensation of employees (COE) budget, which seems to be on an increasing trajectory throughout the financial years.

“As a result of this negative trajectory, the department is continuously underspending on COE to where at the end of the financial year a huge amount of unspent budget is returned back to National Treasury,” deputy chief commissioner for human resources Patrick Mashibini said.

He made the statement on Friday when he briefed the portfolio committee on justice and correctional service on the filling of senior management service (SMS), occupational specific dispensation and non-SMS posts.

He told MPs that they feared that if the situation continued, National Treasury would continue to reduce their COE budget to a point their delivery of services could suffer. The trend, has been consistent since the 2014/15 financial year.