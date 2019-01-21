Richard Mkhungo speaks on behalf of Sanco members on Monday outside the Durban Magistrate's Court after the organisation's president, Richard Mdakane, and general secretary Skhumbuzo Mpanza appeared on charges of fraud. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - An interim national Leadership committee of the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Monday said it welcomed the appearance of the organisation's president Richard Mdakane and general secretary Skhumbuzo Mpanza in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday on corruption charges. The two were released on R15 000 bail each.

"This clearly shows that the state has a prima facie case against them," Sanco national spokesperson Packet Seaketso said.

"The scourge of corruption has to be dealt with wherever it rears its ugly head irrespective of who is involved."

Insisting that they were former leaders of Sanco, Seaketso said the pair had been removed from the helm of the ANC-aligned civic organisation at a national working committee meeting in Alexandra, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Seaketso said Sanco had confidence in the justice system and will monitor closely the matter until its conclusion.

The two appeared on charges of defrauding their organisation out of more than R1 million, as well as issuing false invoices over a four-year period between 2014 and 2018.

African News Agency (ANA)