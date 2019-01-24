Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for an inquest hearing into a fatal crash in 2014. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Johannesburg - Corruption charges against Duduzane, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, were withdrawn on Thursday morning at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court. Prosecutors withdrew the matter pending further evidence possibly from the on-going state capture commission of inquiry, where allegations were heard that former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, was offered a bribe of R600 million by the Guptas, Duduzane's business associates.

Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma deny that they offered Jonas a bribe to do their bidding if he accepted the position of finance minister.

The evidence of Jonas at the commission led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is yet to be finalised.

The National Prosecuting Authority may, however, reinstate the charges at a later stage.

Earlier on Thursday, Duduzane Zuma briefly appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court where he was facing charges of culpable homicide.

The charges relate to a 2014 accident that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. She died instantly after Duduzane Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on M1 in Johannesburg.

The matter was postponed to 26 March for trial.

African News Agency (ANA)