Corruption probe in KZN reveals damning results

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The investigation report was presented on Wednesday before council members of both accused municipalities, the Ugu District and Msunduzi. The Ugu District and Msunduzi municipalities were accused of fraud, corruption and statutory non-compliance in terms of section 106(1)(b) of the Municipal Systems Act. CoGTA media liaison Senzelwe Mzila told African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday that he could not disclose exactly which departments and who was being investigated because the matter was still under mediation. “Officials were accused of a number of transgressions,” Mzila said. The report highlights “irregular, unauthorised and fruitless expenditure” by current and past employees at both municipalities.

In Msunduzi, the municipality was allegedly defrauded of “millions of rands” by an “irregularly” appointed service provider.

In the Ugu District, on the south coast of the province, senior officials failed to abide by the compulsory supply chain management (SCM) policies when awarding tenders, which resulted in heaps of wasted taxpayers’ money.

“These actions consequently contributed to the irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hlomuka praised the department's effort in sniffing out corruption within its walls.

“These forensic reports are proof of our department's commitment to good and clean governance. As a government, we are committed to ensuring that our municipalities spend each and every rand on the real needs of our communities,” said Hlomuka.

The department said the accused municipal councils have been given 21 days to deliberate an outcome based on the findings of the forensic report.

“The municipalities must now tell us what they are going to do. This includes opening up of cases and also includes disciplinary action,” Mzila told ANA.

African News Agency