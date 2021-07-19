Corruption trial: Fight simmering over Jacob Zuma’s appearance before Pietermaritzburg High Court

Durban - As tension mounts over publicly seeing former president Jacob Zuma before the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the first time, there is a simmering fight. The potentially crippling fight is over whether Zuma's hearing should be virtual and, on the other side, is whether is such a hearing constitutionally sound or not.

At the weekend, the always vocal Jacob Zuma Foundation insisted that, in a criminal trial, all accused should be present in court and, if that's not the case, there should be exceptional circumstances to explain that. Regarding the virtual hearing, which means no parties should, by all means, be physically present in court, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the “sensitive” hearing should be shelved if the situation does not allow for such a hearing. Zuma is currently jailed at Estcourt Correction Centre, where he is serving his 15-month sentence imposed by the Concourt, for defying its instruction to him to appear before the Zondo Commission.

In the application, Zuma argues that advocate Billy Downer SC, of the NPA, cannot lead his prosecution as he has proven to be a tainted figure, who has allowed politics to influence him and who had allegedly shared information with US spies from the CIA. Downer has denied all accusations. If granted his wish, Zuma wants the NPA to eventually stop his prosecution and the matter to be thrown out of court, as he would not be fairly tried.

Regarding the virtual hearing, the foundation said the case should be shelved if the situation does not allow for a physical hearing. “The foundation is concerned that the directions issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court, to hear the matter virtually, are not consistent with provisions of both the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and the Constitution, as set out below. “The matter must be heard physically on July 19 or later, when the country is calmer,” the foundation said on Twitter late on Saturday.

The foundation even quoted some sections of the CPA, which says all cases, unless otherwise, should be heard with all accused in court. Spokesperson of the foundation Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma's lawyers would legally challenge the directive to have the matter heard through virtual platforms. He added that they want Zuma to be driven from his Estcourt Correction Centre cell to Pietermaritzburg, to be present in court when the application is argued on Monday.

“Yes, it's a criminal case. Both the constitution and even (the) Criminal Procedure Act direct so,” Manyi told Independent Media on Sunday. “Remember, at times, lawyers need to consult the client to check the veracity of some statements being made by the prosecutor. You can't stop the prosecutor and ask for an adjournment to call your client in Estcourt,” Manyi said. On Sunday, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said they were aware that Zuma and his legal team were against the virtual sitting, and they were ready to oppose that.

"Yesterday (on Sunday), yes, our prosecutors have received them. We are still working on our replying affidavits. We will oppose the application," Mhaga said yesterday. The high court decision could have been informed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola's the number of prisoners in court should be limited. In the gazette, Lamola laid out what should be considered when making a decision.