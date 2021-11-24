Cosatu affiliates Limusa, NUM merge

Johannesburg - Cosatu affiliate the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) has merged with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). Limusa was established as a Cosatu affiliate in 2014 after the federation expelled the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

Registrar of Labour Relations advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe on Tuesday announced that Limusa and NUM would amalgamate to form a new union, which will retain the name NUM. ”The following trade unions are registered trade unions which amalgamated to establish this trade union and their names have been removed from the register of trade unions as required by the Labour Relations Act,” explained Molefe. The new NUM is registered with effect from Monday, November 22.

Cosatu decided in 2019 to merge Limusa and NUM. At the time, NUM said a special congress had been convened to finalise the work of its national congress, including issues pertaining to constitutional amendments that included the merger. Cosatu described Limusa as a special project which was relevant at a particular time and that it was necessitated by politics of the time.

“Now Limusa competes in the sector with Numsa. Numsa on its own is no longer a metalworkers’ union per se; it is a general union because it has realised that to survive it needs to get out of the metal sector and explore mining and other areas. So, as a way of responding to these economic changes, the central executive committee of November 2018 took a decision that NUM and Limusa should merge,” the federation explained. It maintained that it needed a few but stronger unions, hence the need for realignment as retrenchments had dealt blows to some unions, resulting in them struggling to survive. [email protected]